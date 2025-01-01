GPT Terminal Tools
Generative Pre-trained Transformers (GPTs), introduced by OpenAI with GPT in 2018 and evolving through models like GPT-3, GPT-4, are groundbreaking in natural language processing thanks to their transformer architectures.
They have become vital in enhancing terminal tools, offering capabilities in code generation and intuitive command-line interactions.
Below is a list of terminal tools that work with GPTs.
- aichat - all-in-one AI powered CLI chat and copilot.
- elia - A TUI ChatGPT client built with Textual
- gollama - Go manage your ollama models.
- gpterminator - A TUI for OpenAI's ChatGPT
- gtt - A TUI for Google Translate, ChatGPT, DeepL and other AI services.
- oterm - A text-based terminal client for ollama.
- smartcat - Putting a brain behind cat(1).
- tgpt - AI Chatbots in the terminal without needing API keys.
- wut - A CLI that explains the output of your last command.
- yai - Your AI powered terminal assistant
Know any GPT based terminal tools that would be good for this list?
Post a Tool here!