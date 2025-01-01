GPT Terminal Tools

Generative Pre-trained Transformers (GPTs), introduced by OpenAI with GPT in 2018 and evolving through models like GPT-3, GPT-4, are groundbreaking in natural language processing thanks to their transformer architectures. 

 

They have become vital in enhancing terminal tools, offering capabilities in code generation and intuitive command-line interactions. 

 

Below is a list of terminal tools that work with GPTs.

  1. aichat - all-in-one AI powered CLI chat and copilot.
  1. elia - A TUI ChatGPT client built with Textual
  1. gollama - Go manage your ollama models.
  1. gpterminator - A TUI for OpenAI's ChatGPT
  1. gtt - A TUI for Google Translate, ChatGPT, DeepL and other AI services.
  1. oterm - A text-based terminal client for ollama.
  1. smartcat - Putting a brain behind cat(1).
  1. tgpt - AI Chatbots in the terminal without needing API keys.
  1. wut - A CLI that explains the output of your last command.
  1. yai - Your AI powered terminal assistant

