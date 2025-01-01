Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

all-in-one AI powered CLI chat and copilot.

aichat is a CLI chat and copilot tool that connects to over 20 well-known AI LLM models and platforms.

It supports GPT-3.5 / GPT-4, Gemini models: (Gemini-1.0 / Gemini-1.5), Claude: Claude-3, Mistral, Cohere, Perplexity, Groq and more. It also includes context-aware conversations, image analysis, being an code assistant for pair programming, shell integration + shell auto-completion.

aichat has many commands and a REPL for chatting with LLM models and is worth a look if you're searching for an AI copilot tool suited for the terminal.