A text-based terminal client for ollama.

oterm is a TUI terminal client for ollama, a tool that allows users to run large language models (LLMs) locally on their computers.

It supports multiple persistent chat sessions stored with context embeddings and system prompt customizations in SQLite, copy and pasting blocks of messages or code and keyboard shortcuts. Additionally, any models from ollama or any custom models that you have developed can be run from the oterm TUI.

oterm is beneficial for software engineers or hobbyists who want to try out local LLM models interactively and quickly and are familiar with the terminal.