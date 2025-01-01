Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A TUI web browser.

chawan is a TUI web browser that supports multiple protocols, including HTTP(S), (S)FTP, Gopher, Gemini, Finger and Spartan.

It features a custom browser engine with CSS support and optional JavaScript, doubling as a terminal pager, multi-processing, incremental document loading and HTML5 support with encodings like UTF-8, Shift_JIS and GBK. Its CSS layout engine handles flow, table and flexbox layouts with CJK support.

This tool also has Vim-like keybindings, enable mouse support and optionally activate JavaScript or inline images (via Sixel/Kitty protocols). Additional features include Markdown / man page viewing, bookmarks, history and syscall sandboxing for security.

Users who prefer or want to try browsing the web from the terminal, such as those in server environments or minimalistic setups, will find chawan useful. It is ideal for accessing web resources, viewing documentation or exploring alternative protocols like Gopher, all within the terminal and in a single tool.