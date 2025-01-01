An agentic coding tool that lives in your terminal, from Anthropic.

Claude Code is a command-line coding agent that lives in your terminal and uses Claude to work directly with your codebase.

It understands your project structure, indexes files, answers questions about code, writes and edits files on disk, runs tests and linters, manages git branches and commits, reviews diffs, suggests refactors, calls external CLI tools you specify, supports checkpoints so it can pause and resume work, and can plug into editors or CI scripts through the same CLI commands.

By default, Claude Code asks you before executing a command/edit and it also has a planning mode (for creating a more careful and more refined edit of your codebase) and you can accept all edits if you're feeling adventurous.

Claude Code suits programmers, vibe coders, engineers and hobby developers who spend most of their time in a terminal or an IDE with a terminal and want an AI helper to handle repetitive coding, refactors and repo housekeeping while they focus on design, architecture and longer debugging sessions.