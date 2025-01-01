coderabbit

typescript

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/coderabbit/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/coderabbit/

Free AI Code Reviews in the CLI.

image preview of coderabbit

CodeRabbit CLI is an AI code review tool that runs directly in your terminal. It provides intelligent code analysis, catches issues early, and integrates seamlessly with AI coding agents like Claude Code, Codex CLI, Cursor CLI, and Gemini to ensure your code is production-ready before it ships.

 

Enables pre-commit reviews of both staged and unstaged changes, creating a multi-layered review process.

 

Fits into existing Git workflows. Review uncommitted changes, staged files, specific commits, or entire branches without disrupting your current development process.

 

Reviews specific files, directories, uncommitted changes, staged changes, or entire commits based on your needs.

 

Supports programming languages including JavaScript, TypeScript, Python, Java, C#, C++, Ruby, Rust, Go, PHP, and more.

 

Offers free AI code reviews with rate limits so developers can experience senior-level reviews at no cost.

 

Flags hallucinations, code smells, security issues, and performance problems.

 

Supports guidelines for other AI generators, AST Grep rules, and path-based instructions.

 

Install CodeRabbit CLI

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.