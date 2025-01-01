Free AI Code Reviews in the CLI.

CodeRabbit CLI is an AI code review tool that runs directly in your terminal. It provides intelligent code analysis, catches issues early, and integrates seamlessly with AI coding agents like Claude Code, Codex CLI, Cursor CLI, and Gemini to ensure your code is production-ready before it ships.

Enables pre-commit reviews of both staged and unstaged changes, creating a multi-layered review process.

Fits into existing Git workflows. Review uncommitted changes, staged files, specific commits, or entire branches without disrupting your current development process.

Reviews specific files, directories, uncommitted changes, staged changes, or entire commits based on your needs.

Supports programming languages including JavaScript, TypeScript, Python, Java, C#, C++, Ruby, Rust, Go, PHP, and more.

Offers free AI code reviews with rate limits so developers can experience senior-level reviews at no cost.

Flags hallucinations, code smells, security issues, and performance problems.

Supports guidelines for other AI generators, AST Grep rules, and path-based instructions.

Install CodeRabbit CLI