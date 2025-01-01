dolphie
python
gpl-3.0
Realtime MySQL health monitoring in the terminal.
brew install dolphie
dolphie is a TUI tool that offers real-time MySQL database monitoring directly in the terminal.
It provides a comprehensive suite of features including hostgroup connections, customizable panels, monitoring SQL commands, replicas with graphical metrics, and encrypted credentials support.
Useful for database administrators to efficiently manage and analyze database performance, ensuring optimal health and operation of MySQL servers, it is written in Python and based on the Textual TUI framework.