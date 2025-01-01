Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Realtime MySQL health monitoring in the terminal.

dolphie is a TUI tool that offers real-time MySQL database monitoring directly in the terminal.

It provides a comprehensive suite of features including hostgroup connections, customizable panels, monitoring SQL commands, replicas with graphical metrics, and encrypted credentials support.

Useful for database administrators to efficiently manage and analyze database performance, ensuring optimal health and operation of MySQL servers, it is written in Python and based on the Textual TUI framework.