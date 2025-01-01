jq for binary formats.

fq is a CLI tool that works similarly to jq, but for handling binary data. It can work with many different file formats like executables, container codecs and various serialization formats, etc.

It features the ability to display binary data as decoded tree structures and can also transform, slice, and concatenate binary data, has support for nested formats and even includes an interactive REPL with auto-completion of functions and names.

fq is best used as a tool for querying, inspecting, and debugging binary formats and it is beneficial for developers working in areas like debugging and data transformation or just quickly checking file formats.