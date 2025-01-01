An AI agent that brings the power of Gemini directly into your terminal by Google.

Gemini CLI is a command line agent that brings Google’s Gemini models directly into your terminal as an interactive coding helper for code and related tasks.

Core features include a REPL for natural-language prompts, codebase-aware analysis via a server, multi-step reason-and-act workflows to run tools, built in helpers for reading and writing files, running shell commands and fetching web content.

It also has support for MCP tool servers, project context loading so it understands repositories, flags for choosing models, controlling model temperature, enabling checkpoints and printing debug logs.

Useful for developers, software engineers, students, designers and vibe coders who are familiar with the terminal and want to use Gemini to review code, fix bugs, add tests, explain unfamiliar projects or prototype ideas in terminal.