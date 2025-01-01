gemini-cli

typescript
apache-2.0

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/gemini-cli/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/gemini-cli/

An AI agent that brings the power of Gemini directly into your terminal by Google.

Augment Code

Augment Code

Auggie CLI brings Augment Code's industry-leading context engine and powerful AI agent anywhere your code goes.

Install Auggie CLI
image preview of gemini-cli

Gemini CLI is a command line agent that brings Google’s Gemini models directly into your terminal as an interactive coding helper for code and related tasks.

 

Core features include a REPL for natural-language prompts, codebase-aware analysis via a server, multi-step reason-and-act workflows to run tools, built in helpers for reading and writing files, running shell commands and fetching web content. 

 

It also has support for MCP tool servers, project context loading so it understands repositories, flags for choosing models, controlling model temperature, enabling checkpoints and printing debug logs.

 

Useful for developers, software engineers, students, designers and vibe coders who are familiar with the terminal and want to use Gemini to review code, fix bugs, add tests, explain unfamiliar projects or prototype ideas in terminal.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.