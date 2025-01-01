Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Syntax highlighted side-by-side diffs in your terminal

git-split-diffs is a tool designed to bring GitHub-style split diffs into the terminal by presenting syntax-highlighted, side-by-side differences.

Once installed, git-split-diffs can be used as the core pager for git diffs, features themes, scrolling, syntax highlighting and displaying inline changes side by side.

This tool is useful for those familiar with GitHub's split diffs but would like this functionality all in the terminal.