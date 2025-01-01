haiti
ruby
mit
Share on:
Enter Your Mastodon Instance
https://
Copy the link below to share to Mastodon
https://terminaltrove.com/haiti/
A CLI to that identifies various hash types.
gem install haiti-hash
haiti is a command-line tool and library that identifies the type of hash algorithm used for a given hash string.
It recognizes over 632 hash types, including modern algorithms like SHA3, Keccak and Blake2. This tool supports color output and can also be integrated as a software library to check hash types in other applications.
When you need to quickly identify unknown hash types and want this functionality in other software projects, haiti would be an ideal tool to use.