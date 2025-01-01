Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A hex viewer.

hevi (pronounced like "heavy") is a simple hex viewer written in Zig similar to xxf and hexdump .

Features of hevi include syntax highlighting for formats like ELF and PE files, support for custom color palettes, configurable options for offsets, ASCII views, line skipping, and raw mode. It supports flags for quick adjustments and a robust config file for persistent customization.

hevi is great for those needing a simple, fast cross-platform and customizable hex viewer with helpful syntax highlighting features.