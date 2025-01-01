Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A command line interface to execute *.http, *.rest files.

httpyac is a CLI HTTP client that reads request definitions from plain text files.

It supports multiple protocols and lets you execute HTTP, SOAP, GraphQL or gRPC calls. In addition, httpyac also features a plugin system, environment variable management and Node.js scripting. When using httpyac, it shows responses and errors immediately, whether run interactively or via editor extensions.

httpyac is useful for developers and testers who work in the terminal and prefer text-based API testing without typing lots of commands. It is useful for automating, sharing or debugging API calls during development or continuous integration without needing a GUI.