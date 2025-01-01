Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

TUI for managing WiFi on Linux.

Impala is a TUI tool designed to manage wireless connections on Linux-based operating systems. The tool utilizes iwd (Internet Wireless Daemon) to monitor and control connections.

The tool has specific commands for navigation and control, including switching between different sections, scanning, connecting or disconnecting a network, and controlling device power.

Additional commands allow for handling known networks and access points. Custom keybindings can be set in the config file for personalized navigation and control.