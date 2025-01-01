jless
rust
mit
Share on:
Enter Your Mastodon Instance
https://
Copy the link below to share to Mastodon
https://terminaltrove.com/jless/
A command-line JSON viewer.
pacman -S jless
jless is a command-line tool for viewing, exploring, and searching through JSON data and can be used as a combined replacement to jq, cat or less all one tool.
It has a TUI interface which allows you to interactively analyze JSON, collapse or expand objects and arrays, perform regular expression based search and use familiar vim-like commands to explore JSON data efficiently in the terminal.