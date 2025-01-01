An ncurses-based log file viewer for the terminal.

lnav, (the logfile navigator), is an ncurses-based log viewer for the terminal designed to merge, tail, search, filter and query log files with ease in a TUI.

Features include, searching using regular expressions, highlighting identifiers like IP addresses and PIDs and filtering and querying logs using SQLite. It offers an advantage over tail, grep and less by understanding log formats, sorting logs by time and handling compressed files, all features beyond raw lines of text. You can also try lnav via SSH.

lnav is best used when you need to understand single or multiple log files simultaneously for web servers or audit logs. It is especially useful if you are a system administrator, engineer or a hobbyist looking for an intuitive, advanced, colorized log viewer for the terminal.