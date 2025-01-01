Ncurses Terminal Tools

ncurses, is a C programming library, facilitates crafting text-based user interfaces within terminals, it is an extension of the original curses library.

 

It provides capabilities for handling windows, colors, and keyboard inputs, enabling intricate terminal-based interfaces.

 

Below are a list of terminal tools that developers use for developing TUIs with ncurses.

  1. astroterm - A terminal-based star map.
  1. bmon - Bandwidth monitor and rate estimator
  1. btop - A terminal monitor of resources.
  1. byobu - Text-based window manager and terminal multiplexer
  1. calcurse - A calendar and scheduling application for the command line.
  1. cava - Cross-platform Audio Visualizer for Alsa
  1. cgdb - A curses (terminal-based) interface to the GNU Debugger (GDB)
  1. cmus - Small, fast and powerful console music player for Unix-like operating systems.
  1. durdraw - Versatile ASCII and ANSI Art text editor for terminals.
  1. emacs - The extensible, customizable, free/libre display editor.
  1. fnc - interactive text-based user interface for Fossil
  1. glances - A cross platform top/htop alternative in python.
  1. goaccess - a real-time web log analyzer and interactive viewer.
  1. grv - A Git Repository Viewer.
  1. hnterm - Hacker News in the terminal.
  1. htop - An interactive process viewer.
  1. irssi - A well known cross-platform and famous IRC client
  1. lnav - An ncurses-based log file viewer for the terminal.
  1. lynx - A TUI based web browser.
  1. mandown - man-page inspired Markdown viewer.
  1. mc - Midnight Commander, a feature-rich visual file manager for the terminal.
  1. mdp - A command-line based markdown presentation tool
  1. moc - A music player with a terminal user interface (TUI)
  1. musikcube - A cross-platform terminal-based music player
  1. ncdu - A ncurses based disk usage analyzer
  1. ncspot - A cross-platform ncurses Spotify client.
  1. nemu - ncurses-based TUI for QEMU.
  1. newsboat - An open-source RSS/Atom feed reader for text terminals
  1. nnn - The missing terminal file manager for X
  1. noping - A C library to generate ICMP echo requests with a visualization
  1. nvtop - NVIDIA GPUs htop like monitoring tool
  1. opencubicplayer - a text-based audio player with some few graphical views.
  1. sc-im - An ncurses spreadsheet program for terminal
  1. slurm - Realtime traffic statistics for network interfaces
  1. sntop - A simple network top for monitoring connectivity
  1. tig - Text-mode interface for git
  1. tmux - An open-source terminal multiplexer.
  1. toolong - A terminal application to view, tail, merge, and search log files (plus JSONL).
  1. ttyplot - A realtime terminal plotting utility with data input from stdin.
  1. typeinc - A cool ncurses based typing speed test tool.
  1. typespeed - Test your typing speed, and challenge your friends
  1. vim - The ubiquitous text editor
  1. w3m - A pager and/or text-based browser.
  1. weechat - The extensible chat client
  1. wiki-tui - A fast Wikipedia CLI/TUI client
  1. wordgrinder - A cross-platform word processor for the terminal

