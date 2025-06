C++ Terminal Tools

musikcube - A cross-platform terminal-based music player



newsboat - An open-source RSS/Atom feed reader for text terminals



lnav - An ncurses-based log file viewer for the terminal.



hnterm - Hacker News in the terminal.



caps-log - A small TUI journaling tool.



btop - A terminal monitor of resources.



clipboard - Your new, ridonkulously smart clipboard manager.



Know a C++ based terminal tool that would be good for this list?

Post a Tool here!