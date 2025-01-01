Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A simple cli for logs splitting.

logss is a CLI / TUI tool that helps in visualizing logs, allowing users to filter, view, and manage log streams in real-time with features like adjustable render/stream speed, automatic color coding, and support for regex.

It provides both vertical and horizontal views, the ability to pause/continue the stream, scroll, and dynamically add or remove containers.

Additionally, it supports configuration files for custom setups and can output matched lines to dedicated files, offering a consolidated view with highlighted items and a simple bar chart for counts.