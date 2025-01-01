A lightweight TUI (ncurses-like) display manager.

ly is a lightweight text-mode display manager (login screen) for Linux and BSD.

It supports both X11 and Wayland sessions and relies on PAM for authentication and has minimal dependencies (libc, pam, Xorg, etc.). It’s designed for portability for example, it does not require systemd and it has a scriptable login greeter (with support for multiple languages and sample config scripts).

For those who have setups that want to use a login display manager without a GUI, or users on embedded systems that need rescue consoles or just command-line sessions using only the terminal, you can use ly as a display manager for those systems.