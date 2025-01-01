Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

The front-end to your dev env.

mise, or mise-en-place, (formerly called rtx) is a terminal tool that acts as a front-end for your development environment.

It handles the management of development tools, windowing and tasks and can support languages like node, python, terraform, cmake and more. It manages environment variables for different project directories, quickly switch runtimes, pinpointing to an actual path not a shim.

This tool provides an interface for the installation of different software versions. With mise, it comes in handy to developers seeking to effectively manage their tools, environment variables and tasks from one place.