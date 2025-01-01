A command line Nim based editor inspired by Vim.

Moe is a command-line editor written in Nim. It aims for high performance and easy customization.

It offers features that appeal to those who are used to Vim such as and vim-like keybindings and other features like syntax highlighting, auto-complete, Git support, live reloading for configuration files and VSCode theme compatibility.

Those who like experimenting and using terminal based editors will appreciate Moe for its blend of Vim-like functionality and modern features. It's ideal for those seeking a lightweight, customizable editor with the comfort of familiar keybinds and the power of newer coding tools.