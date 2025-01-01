musikcube
A cross-platform terminal-based music player
musikcube is a fully functional cross platform terminal-based music player, library, and streaming audio server that runs natively on Windows, macOS, Linux and also supports Raspberry Pi.
It supports high-quality audio, large libraries, and offers an Android remote app. Ideal for music enthusiasts and developers.