musikcube

c++
bsd-3

A cross-platform terminal-based music player

musikcube is a fully functional cross platform terminal-based music player, library, and streaming audio server that runs natively on Windows, macOS, Linux and also supports Raspberry Pi.

 

It supports high-quality audio, large libraries, and offers an Android remote app. Ideal for music enthusiasts and developers.

