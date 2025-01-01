neoss

javascript
bsd-3

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/neoss/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/neoss/

User-friendly and detailed socket statistics with a TUI.

npm install -g neoss

neoss aims to replace usual ss command for basic usage.

 

It provides a list of in-use TCP and UDP sockets with their respective statistics. Its main advantage over ss raw output is a clear and simple Terminal User Interface which allows you to sort, refresh and navigate through results.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.