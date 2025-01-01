nkt

Note taking in the terminal.

eget fjebaker/nkt

nkt is a terminal-based note and task management tool.

 

Features of nkt include recording journal entries, notes, tasks, habit chains and stacks, keeping all data in plain text and JSON. It also uses fuzzy finding for finding anything and everything, tags, the ability own editor with the $EDITOR environment variable and can work with document formats such as Markdown or LaTeX.

 

nkt is ideal for developers, students, and hobbyists who favor minimalism and plain text for note management. It is ideal for quick note-taking, managing daily tasks and tracking habits when a full-featured GUI application is not preferred.

