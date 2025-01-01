ntop
htop-like system-monitor for windows.
scoop install ntop
Ntop is a terminal tool for windows showing live system performance metrics, like CPU, memory and disk usage. Ntop is inspired by htop an other top based tools.
Key features include multi-core monitoring, disk I/O, network tracking, and process management, with customization options.
You can use Ntop to monitor and troubleshoot system resource usage for Windows systems.