htop-like system-monitor for windows.

scoop install ntop

Ntop is a terminal tool for windows showing live system performance metrics, like CPU, memory and disk usage. Ntop is inspired by htop an other top based tools.

 

Key features include multi-core monitoring, disk I/O, network tracking, and process management, with customization options.

 

You can use Ntop to monitor and troubleshoot system resource usage for Windows systems.

