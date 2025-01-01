Terminal Tools Similar to Top

top is a terminal utility providing real-time system statistics and a list of running processes, it stands for (table of processes). It offers a dynamic, real-time view of a running system, aiding in monitoring and troubleshooting.

 

Below are a list of terminal tools that are alternatives or similar to top.

  1. atop - An advanced interactive monitor for linux systems.
  1. bottom - Yet another cross-platform graphical process/system monitor.
  1. btop - A terminal monitor of resources.
  1. chdig - Dig into ClickHouse with TUI interface.
  1. cointop - cryptocurrency tracking for hackers that like htop.
  1. ctop - A top-like interface for container metrics.
  1. glances - A cross platform top/htop alternative in python.
  1. gotop - A terminal-based graphical activity monitor written in Go.
  1. gtop - System monitoring dashboard for terminal.
  1. htop - An interactive process viewer.
  1. ktop - A top-like tool for your Kubernetes clusters.
  1. macmon - Sudoless performance monitoring for Apple Silicon processors.
  1. netop - A network topology visualizer.
  1. ntop - htop-like system-monitor for windows.
  1. nvitop - An interactive NVIDIA-GPU process viewer and beyond.
  1. nvtop - NVIDIA GPUs htop like monitoring tool
  1. pkgtop - An interactive linux package manager & resource monitor.
  1. pumas - Power Usage Monitor for Apple Silicon.
  1. sntop - A simple network top for monitoring connectivity
  1. tegratop - A TUI monitoring tool for Nvidia jetson boards.
  1. tiptop - Command-line system monitoring
  1. vtop - Wow such top. So stats. More better than regular top
  1. zenith - A terminal UI (TUI) for monitoring system resources

