Terminal Tools Similar to Top
top is a terminal utility providing real-time system statistics and a list of running processes, it stands for (table of processes). It offers a dynamic, real-time view of a running system, aiding in monitoring and troubleshooting.
Below are a list of terminal tools that are alternatives or similar to
top.
- atop - An advanced interactive monitor for linux systems.
- bottom - Yet another cross-platform graphical process/system monitor.
- btop - A terminal monitor of resources.
- chdig - Dig into ClickHouse with TUI interface.
- cointop - cryptocurrency tracking for hackers that like htop.
- ctop - A top-like interface for container metrics.
- glances - A cross platform top/htop alternative in python.
- gotop - A terminal-based graphical activity monitor written in Go.
- gtop - System monitoring dashboard for terminal.
- htop - An interactive process viewer.
- ktop - A top-like tool for your Kubernetes clusters.
- macmon - Sudoless performance monitoring for Apple Silicon processors.
- netop - A network topology visualizer.
- ntop - htop-like system-monitor for windows.
- nvitop - An interactive NVIDIA-GPU process viewer and beyond.
- nvtop - NVIDIA GPUs htop like monitoring tool
- pkgtop - An interactive linux package manager & resource monitor.
- pumas - Power Usage Monitor for Apple Silicon.
- sntop - A simple network top for monitoring connectivity
- tegratop - A TUI monitoring tool for Nvidia jetson boards.
- tiptop - Command-line system monitoring
- vtop - Wow such top. So stats. More better than regular top
- zenith - A terminal UI (TUI) for monitoring system resources
