A TUI for browsing and searching OCaml opam packages.

image preview of opamui

opamui is a TUI for browsing and searching OCaml opam packages in the terminal.

 

It lists available packages in the TUI, filters by name as you type in the search and also shows which ones are already installed. You can open a package in the detail view (by pressing enter) to inspect metadata, versions and other information.

 

Other features of opemui includes keybindings for navigation, automatic scrolling for large package lists and it is cross platform on macOS and Linux.

 

This tool is useful for OCaml developers, library maintainers, those who need quick visibility into the opam ecosystem or those who just want to explore OCaml packages in the terminal.

