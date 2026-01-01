A self-hosted personal AI assistant with a CLI / TUI control surface.

openclaw (Formerly known as clawdbot and moltbot) is a personal AI assistant that runs on your machine and replies through the chat apps you already use.

It runs a gateway for sessions, channels, tools, and events and also connects to WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack, Discord, Signal, iMessage and more.

It also routes messages to separate agents with their own workspaces and sessions, and also supports voice wake plus talk mode on macOS and mobile. openclaw can also trigger tools like browser actions, cron jobs, and channel actions and also includes an onboarding wizard and a doctor command for checks.

Useful for developers and operators who want an assistant (and more agents) for work and personal chats.