A terminal-based text editor and a minimalistic IDE.

Orbiton is a text editor and a minimalistic IDE with a configuration-free text editor and IDE limited to VT100.

Suitable for writing git commit messages, editing Markdown, config files, source code, viewing man pages and for quick edit-compile cycles when programming. Has syntax highlighting, jump-to-error, rainbow parentheses, macros, tab completion, cut/paste portals and a simple gdb front-end