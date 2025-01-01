orbiton

go
bsd-3

A terminal-based text editor and a minimalistic IDE.

pacman -S orbiton

Orbiton is a text editor and a minimalistic IDE with a configuration-free text editor and IDE limited to VT100.

 

Suitable for writing git commit messages, editing Markdown, config files, source code, viewing man pages and for quick edit-compile cycles when programming. Has syntax highlighting, jump-to-error, rainbow parentheses, macros, tab completion, cut/paste portals and a simple gdb front-end

