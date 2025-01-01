Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

a universal markup converter.

pandoc is the swiss-army knife document conversion toolkit, capable of handling a wide variety of formats from markdown, HTML, LaTeX, DOCX, EPUB and countless other formats pandoc can work with serving the diverse needs of its users.

It is designed for use via the command line, and can be used for scripting, automation, document processing and conversion tasks.