Terminal-based presentations using Pandoc.

patat (Presentations Atop The ANSI Terminal) is a small tool that allows you to show presentations using only an ANSI terminal. It does not require ncurses.

You can also use patat to generate the slides in other formats (e.g., HTML), thanks to Pandoc.