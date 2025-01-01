Podcasts in any terminal. Fast, clean, offline.

podliner is a TUI podcast player for managing and playing podcasts in the terminal.

Core features include podcast subscription management via RSS and Atom, offline support with the ability to download episodes with resuming functionality, playback queue and next / previous controls. This tool also has searching and filtering podcasts, volume and speed controls, OPML import or export for migrating between podliner and other players, multiple audio engine support, local configuration and data storage, vim inspired keyboard shortcuts for common actions and mouse support.

Useful for developers, multi-taskers, terminal power users and podcast fans, podliner works best for those who want offline playback, interactive podcast management listening to their favourite podcasts distraction free in the terminal.