The official CLI for Resend.

resend-cli is a command line tool by Resend that allows you to use Resend's email sending service and other operations directly in the terminal.

You can send emails in an easy to follow interactive step by step form (using resend emails send ), works with domains and API keys, has support for multiple recipients (sending to more than one email), broadcasting to multiple emails, and supports Carbon Copy (CC), Blind Carbon Copy (BCC) and reply-to replies in emails.

Other than sending emails, the CLI also allows you to manage your account and stored credentials, API keys, contacts and segments as well as setting up webhooks, if you need real-time event notifications.

This tool is useful for developers and AI agents who are familiar with Resend and want to use it to send emails from using the terminal for email notifications, testing, CI automation or quick one off email sending.