Intuitive find & replace CLI (sed alternative)

sd (search and displace) is a useful command-line utility for search and replace tasks, it is a simpler but powerful alternative to the sed command.

It also has a string-literal mode which simplifies searching and replacing with clear syntax (no backslashes), smart defaults, and performance improvements over "sed," making it an efficient choice for both simple and complex text manipulations.