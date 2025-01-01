Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A static analysis tool for shell scripts.

shellcheck is a static analysis CLI tool for shell scripts. It offers suggestions and warnings for bash/sh shell scripts, highlighting potential errors and providing advice on how to fix issues.

This tool identifies common issues with shell scripts such as syntax issues, incorrect quoting, test statements in conditionals, frequently misused shell commands, typing errors, intermediate level semantic problems and potential failures due to overlooked pitfalls or corner cases.

Integrations with CI systems, test suites and editors is possible with shellcheck and it is useful for those who work with shell scripting in development or production systems.