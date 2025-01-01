tickrs

Realtime ticker data in your terminal.

pacman -S tickrs

tickrs is a terminal application that provides real-time ticker data. It sources data from Yahoo! Finance and offers various features like enabling pre/post-market hours for graphs, different chart types, and customization options.

 

Features include adjustable update cadence, multi‑symbol watchlists, line, candle and kagi charts, optional volume pane, pre‑/post‑market layers, smart time‑frames from one day to five years and a summary mode that collapses graphs into change, bid, ask, and range readouts.

