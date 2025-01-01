A cool ncurses based typing speed test tool.

typeinc is a terminal tool which is used to test and improve your typing speed and has various difficulty levels to provide an interactive typing experience.

The core features include a variety of difficulty levels, a grading system, high score display, and a user-friendly TUI. It allows users to input any number as their chosen difficulty level. The program also has a grading system and a high score display that users can use to benchmark their typing speed.

Lastly, this tool can be used for improving typing speed or as a competitive game among friends. It becomes an ideal tool if you want to make your typing more efficient, improve your words per minute (WPM) speed, or just need a keyboard tester.