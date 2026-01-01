workos-cli

The Official WorkOS CLI for installing AuthKit integrations and managing WorkOS resources.

image preview of workos-cli

workos-cli is a command-line tool for installing WorkOS AuthKit and managing WorkOS resources from the terminal.

 

It has smart framework detection across 15 web frameworks, AI-guided AuthKit setup that writes routes, middleware, env vars, and UI pieces, and resource commands for users, organizations, roles, permissions, webhooks, and audit logs.

 

This tool works best for developers thinking about adding enterprise features to their app, working with authentication and user management, and those who want to quickly and easily get started with WorkOS using the terminal.

 

