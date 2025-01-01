Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A command line tool that draw plots on the terminal.

YouPlot is a command-line tool that draws complex plots directly in the terminal.

It's designed to work with data from CSV and TSV files, which you can visualize data as boxplots, graphs, histograms, line and barplots, scatter plots and more.

YouPlot is useful for data analysis tasks that require immediate visual feedback and is suited for environments where a graphical interface might not be available.