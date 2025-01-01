zf

A fuzzy finder that excels at filtering filepaths.

pacman -S zf

zf is a command-line fuzzy finder tailored for filtering file paths.

 

Key features include filename-first ranking, space-separated token queries, and strict path matching when the query resembles a file path. It can also display a list of matches with real-time filtering as you type. Additional functionalities include multi-selection, vim and telescope integration, a preview window and smart case sensitivity.

 

zf is particularly useful when precise file navigation is required, or you're willing to try out alternative fuzzy finders.

