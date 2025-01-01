zoxide

A smarter cd command. Supports all major shells.

sudo apt install zoxide

zoxide is an advanced directory navigation tool that replaces 'cd', streamlining movement across frequently used directories.

 

Compatible with major shells and Rust-based, It simplifies directory navigation by intelligently ranking frequently used directories, allowing users to switch directories with fewer keystrokes.

 

zoxide is also cross platform and works on macOS, Windows, Linux and BSD

