A smarter cd command. Supports all major shells.

zoxide is an advanced directory navigation tool that replaces 'cd', streamlining movement across frequently used directories.

Compatible with major shells and Rust-based, It simplifies directory navigation by intelligently ranking frequently used directories, allowing users to switch directories with fewer keystrokes.

zoxide is also cross platform and works on macOS, Windows, Linux and BSD