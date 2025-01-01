act3

Glance at the last 3 runs of your Github Actions.

go install github.com/dhth/act3@latest

Act3 is a terminal tool that enables users to view the results of their last three Github Actions runs.

 

The core feature is the concise display of the results, making it a convenient tool for post-action review and debugging. A significant convenience that Act3 offers is the ability to visualize results in HTML format, along with its standard CLI output. This not only provides an alternate viewing option but also expands accessibility for users who prefer a more graphical representation.

 

This tool proves useful to developers who often need to monitor or debug their Github Actions, providing an easy-to-read snapshot of the last three runs of each workflow.

