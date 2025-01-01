Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

An AdGuard Home terminal monitoring tool.

adguardian-term is a terminal-based tool designed for monitoring and managing AdGuard Home instances, an application that filters DNS traffic to block ads and tracking.

Features include blocking and allowing stats, detailed traffic reports, historical query counts, performance metrics, and system status indicators. It allows users to track queries, see top requested domains and monitor the performance of their AdGuard Home setup.

adguardian-term provides real-time traffic visualization and statistics directly in the terminal, enabling users to observe and control network activity efficiently.