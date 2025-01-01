Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A pretty good email client.

aerc is a highly efficient, extensible terminal-based email client written in Go which is designed to manage emails in the terminal.

It has first class support for working with email and git, plus built in support for IMAP and SMTP and is able to work with multiple email accounts and email threading, familiar Vim-like keybindings and is able to render HTML emails in a terminal text browser.

aerc is cross platform on macOS & Linux and is preferable for those who want a deeply integrated UNIX-like email client (aerc supports running terminal commands and pipes) with a no-frills productive terminal experience.