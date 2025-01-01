Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A simple, modern and secure file encryption tool.

age is a modern, simple, secure encryption tool for file encryption, it features small minimal configuration, and UNIX-style composability for straightforward, secure data encryption.

Through the use of plugins, age can be extended to use Yubikeys, Apple Secure Enclave and Hardware wallets.

age also supports passphrases, multiple recipients, encrypting with SSH public keys and is cross platform, available on macOS, Windows and Linux and BSD OSes.