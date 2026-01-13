aic

Fetch the latest changelogs for popular AI coding assistants.

image preview of aic

aic is a CLI tool for fetching the latest changelogs from popular AI coding assistants (including Claude Code, OpenAI Codex, GitHub Copilot CLI, etc.).

 

It can retrieve the newest release notes for a specific assistant by name (e.g. aic claude or aic codex) or showing all new releases from the last 24 hours with one command (aic latest). Additionally, it supports output in plain text, JSON or Markdown via flags (for scripting or documentation).

 

For developers and AI enthusiasts, aic provides a quick way to stay updated on multiple AI coding tools in one place. Instead of manually checking each project’s changelog page, one terminal command shows you what’s new in Copilot, Codex and other tools.

