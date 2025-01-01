A command line download/upload tool with resume.

aim is a command-line tool for downloading and uploading files with resume support similar to aria2.

Core features include support for HTTP(S), FTP, SFTP, SSH, and S3 protocols, optional SHA256 checksum verification, interactive mode for navigating directories and the ability to resume interrupted transfers. This tool also lets you share local folders over HTTP for simple file transfers between machines and has the ability to use .netrc and .aws folders for extra configuration.

For those that don't need torrent support like aria2, but still needs the ability to resume downloads or uploads and prefers rust-based tools, aim would be a good choice to use for your toolset.