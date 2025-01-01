Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A load testing tool capable of performing real-time analysis.

ali is a terminal-based load testing tool designed for real-time analysis of HTTP request performance. It allows you to measure and visualize system behavior under load.

The tool features a built-in terminal UI that displays real-time charts for latency, percentiles, and request metrics. It supports configurable options such as request rates, durations and custom headers. With mouse support and zoomable charts, it provides a detailed view of performance trends.

It is a useful tool for developers, backend engineers and system administrators, for testing services and APIs interactively in the terminal. It is also cross platform on macOS, Linux, Windows and FreeBSD.