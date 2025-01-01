ali

go
mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/ali/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/ali/

A load testing tool capable of performing real-time analysis.

pacman -S ali

ali is a terminal-based load testing tool designed for real-time analysis of HTTP request performance. It allows you to measure and visualize system behavior under load.

 

The tool features a built-in terminal UI that displays real-time charts for latency, percentiles, and request metrics. It supports configurable options such as request rates, durations and custom headers. With mouse support and zoomable charts, it provides a detailed view of performance trends.

 

It is a useful tool for developers, backend engineers and system administrators, for testing services and APIs interactively in the terminal. It is also cross platform on macOS, Linux, Windows and FreeBSD.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.