A complete text editor for your terminal.

amp is a Rust based text editor designed for the terminal, offering a zero-configuration experience with all essential features included, optimized for terminals or servers, with a keyboard-driven, modal interface inspired by vim.

It's lightweight yet powerful, providing features like an integrated file finder, easy cursor movement, symbol jumping, and flexible YAML based keymaps for a productive coding environment.

amp combines ease of use with functionality, making it suitable for developers who prefer the terminal without the need for extra plugins or extensive configuration, plus it works well with tmux.